North Korean students put on torchlight spectacle

North Korean students celebrated the 9th Congress of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League with a torchlight parade and fireworks on Sunday (August 28) in Pyongyang.

Video filmed by the North's official news agency KCNA, which could not be independently verified by Reuters, showed thousands of North Korean students marching with burning torches and watching a fireworks display at the May Day Stadium.

North Korea held the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League congress on August 27 and 28 in Pyongyang, attended by the state's leader Kim Jong Un and high ranking officials including Hwang Pyong So, Choe Ryong Hae and Kim Ki Nam, KCNA said.

The youth league, which was founded in 1946, is the largest youth association in North Korea. Every North Korean student aged from 14 to 30 is required to join the league which has about five million members, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry.