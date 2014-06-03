FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop wins $9.9 billion contract for B-2 bomber sustainment
#Politics
June 3, 2014 / 10:24 PM / 3 years ago

Northrop wins $9.9 billion contract for B-2 bomber sustainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has won a five-year contract valued at up to $9.9 billion from the U.S. Air Force to modernize and support the B-2 stealth bomber, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers a range of enhancements, software maintenance, and other support services, including scheduled maintenance of the bombers, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

The base contract runs through May 2, 2019, and includes an option that would extend it through 2024.

Northrop delivered the first of 20 B-2 stealth bombers to the U.S. Air Force in December 1993. The B-2 bombers can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons and are able to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defenses and attack even heavily defended targets.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
