Northrop says could buy back up to $4 billion more in shares
September 16, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Northrop says could buy back up to $4 billion more in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of Northrop Grumman is shown on a Fire Scout MQ-8 B unmanned helicopter during a ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), maker of Global Hawk drones, said it could buy back up to an additional $4 billion worth of shares as part of a new buyback authorization.

Based on Wednesday’s close of $170.96, Northrop could buy back up to roughly 12.5 percent of its outstanding shares.

The company had said in July it was on track to complete a previously announced 60 million share repurchase program by the end of the year.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
