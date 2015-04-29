Northrop first-quarter earnings fall, but 2015 outlook raised

The landing gear on a mockup of a Northrop Grumman X-47B long-range, high endurance unmanned aircraft is seen during the Naval Aviation Centennial event at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California in this February 11, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH "BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD APRIL 27" FOR ALL IMAGES

(Reuters) - U.S. arms maker Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Wednesday said first quarter earnings were weakened by pension adjustments and tighter aerospace margins, but profits and sales topped Wall Street forecasts and the company raised its full year outlook.

Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic equipment, posted a 16 percent drop in net earnings and a 2 percent increase in revenue, while operating margin from its business segments dipped to 12.3 percent from 12.9 percent.

Net earnings declined to $484 million, or $2.41 per share, from $579 million, or $2.63 per share, a year earlier. Revenues edged higher to $5.95 billion from $5.85 billion a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S looked for earnings per share of $2.27 on revenues of $5.76 billion.

The company raised its earnings forecast for the full year to a range of $9.40 to $9.60 from $9.20 to $9.50.

Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts the company saw opportunities to expand international sales, which are on track to account for 15 percent of full-year revenues, and capture new orders from the U.S. military and intelligence agencies.

He said the company did not raise its guidance for full-year revenues due to continued uncertainty about domestic spending.

He also said the Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35 fighter jet program, for which Northrop is a major supplier, was not yet generating strong profit margins often seen on aviation programs, but they should grow as production rates increase.

Bush also said he did not expect a U.S. Air Force contract for a new bomber that is anticipated to be awarded this summer to trigger consolidation in the defense industry. Analysts say the deal could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion.

Northrop, maker of the B-2 bomber, hopes to beat out Lockheed-Boeing Co (BA.N) to win the contract, but Bush said it would be just one part of a diversified portfolio in which no one program accounts for more than 6 percent of sales.

Northrop said it repurchased 5.3 million common shares for $859 million in the quarter, and had repurchased a total of 47.5 million shares toward its goal of retiring 60 million shares by the end of 2015.

Northrop said revenues rose or remained steady at all four business divisions, but operating income dropped in the aerospace and electronic systems divisions.

Northrop shares were trading about 1 percent lower at $158.79 in early afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.