Northrop's profit beat, forecast send shares to record high

(Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), maker of Global Hawk drones, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its profit forecast for 2015 for the second time, sending its shares to a record high.

Chief Executive Wes Bush said the company’s portfolio provided robust opportunities and he remained optimistic about Northrop’s future.

The company also said it remained on track to complete its earlier announced 60 million share repurchase program by the end of the year.

Shares of Northrop rose as much as 8 percent to $176.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s strong results follow those by other defense contractors such as General Dynamics (GD.N), which also saw its shares touch an all-time high on Wednesday.

Northrop’s profit rose 3.9 percent to $531 million, or $2.74 per share, in the second quarter. The company said results included a net tax benefit of $0.20 per share.

Revenue fell 2.4 percent to $5.89 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings per share of $2.36 on $5.93 billion in revenue.

The company said it expected full-year earnings per share of $9.55 to $9.70, up from an earlier forecast of $9.40 to $9.60.

It left its target for full-year revenue unchanged at $23.4 billion to $23.8 billion, but said an anticipated change in tax methods was expected to improve the company’s cash from operations while increasing unallocated corporate expenses and the effective tax rate in the second half.

It said it now expected free cash flow of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion.

“We’re very careful in looking at our expected cash flows and determining when and where we make those investments and maintaining a comfortable level of liquidity,” a company executive said on a call with analysts.

Northrop said it repurchased 6.8 million shares for $1.1 billion in the second quarter, and had now bought back 54.3 million shares toward its goal of retiring 60 million shares by the end of 2015, market conditions permitting.

Up to Tuesday’s close, Northrop’s shares had risen 11 percent this year, outperforming the broader Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index .DJUSAE, which had fallen 0.5 percent.