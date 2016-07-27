FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Northrop Grumman raises profit forecast again
July 27, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Northrop Grumman raises profit forecast again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The corporate logo of Northrop Grumman is shown on a Fire Scout MQ-8 B unmanned helicopter during a ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, May 2, 2013.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by higher deliveries of F-35 fighter jets, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time.

The U.S. weapons maker said on Wednesday it now expected earnings of $10.75-$11.00 per share in 2016, up from $10.40-$10.70 it estimated in April.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $10.70 per share for 2016, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Higher deliveries of F-35 also helped larger rival Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) raise its 2016 revenue and profit forecasts for the second time and report better-than-expected quarterly revenue last week.

The F-35 is the Pentagon's costliest arms program. The U.S. Defense Department expects to spend $379 billion to develop the plane and buy 2,457 of the supersonic, stealthy new warplanes, in the coming decades.

Revenue at Northrop's aerospace systems, which makes the center sections of the F-35 jets, increased 4 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

The business accounted for about 43 percent of total revenue in the quarter.

However, the company's net income fell to $517 million, or $2.85 per share, from $531 million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $6.00 billion from $5.90 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.53 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
