Boeing asks U.S. Air Force to explain Northrop ICBM contract award

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Wednesday said it was disappointed by the U.S. Air Force’s decision to award Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) a contract worth up to $963.5 million to maintain the nation’s stockpile of nuclear missiles, and had asked for a briefing about the decision.

“Boeing is disappointed by the decision. We have requested a debrief and will determine a path forward following completion of the debrief,” said Boeing spokeswoman Queena Jones, when asked if Boeing could file a protest against the contract.

“We believe Boeing provided the best solution to sustain the Minuteman ICBM program, leveraging Boeing’s 55 years of experience in ICBM development and maximizing the benefits of Boeing’s personnel, capabilities, and original equipment manufacturer expertise,” Jones said.