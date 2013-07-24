FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop wins $617 million deal for five more E-2D aircraft
July 24, 2013 / 9:38 PM / 4 years ago

Northrop wins $617 million deal for five more E-2D aircraft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Wednesday won a contract valued at $617 million to build five more E-2D Advanced Hawkeye carrier-based aircraft to provide surveillance and early warning for the U.S. Navy.

The contract, which runs through June 2016, marks the finalization of an earlier, preliminary contract awarded to the company that allowed it begin early parts procurement.

The E-2D is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that takes off and lands on aircraft carriers. It has a large 360-degree radar antenna mounted to the top of the aircraft that lets it detect enemy aircraft and missiles from far away and then dispatch Navy aircraft to intercept them.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa

