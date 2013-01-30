FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop aims to return "substantial" cash to holders in 2013
January 30, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Northrop aims to return "substantial" cash to holders in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) expects to produce strong cash flow again in 2013 after generating $2.3 billion in 2012, and will continue returning “a substantial amount of cash” to shareholders, the company’s chief financial officer told analysts on Thursday.

“We expect to continue our balanced cash deployment strategy that returns a substantial amount of cash to our shareholders,” CFO Jim Palmer said on an analyst call. Cash flow should be weighted toward the second half of the year, he said.

Chief Executive Wes Bush said the company also expects to continue expanding its international sales this year, increasing their share of total sales to over 10 percent from around 8 percent in 2012.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

