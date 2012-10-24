Northrop Grumman raises full-year earnings forecast

(Reuters) - Defense equipment maker Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) reported a lower quarterly profit, mainly due to a $66 million fall in net pension income, but the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Northrop, which builds Global Hawk unmanned surveillance planes, radars and electronic systems, now expects full-year earnings of between $7.35 and $7.40 per share, up from its prior view of between $7.05 and $7.25 per share.