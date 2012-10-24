FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop Grumman raises full-year earnings forecast
October 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Northrop Grumman raises full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Defense equipment maker Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) reported a lower quarterly profit, mainly due to a $66 million fall in net pension income, but the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Northrop, which builds Global Hawk unmanned surveillance planes, radars and electronic systems, now expects full-year earnings of between $7.35 and $7.40 per share, up from its prior view of between $7.05 and $7.25 per share.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
