Restriction placed on North Sea Forties crude pipeline system flows: traders
July 20, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Restriction placed on North Sea Forties crude pipeline system flows: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A restriction has been placed on the amount of oil that can be put through the North Sea’s Forties crude oil pipeline system, traders said on Monday.

BP, the operator of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS), could not immediately be reached for comment, but one trader said the restriction was likely linked to work at the Kinneil processing plant, which handles unstabilized crude.

When two trains are offline at Kinneil, the remaining train is normally unable to process all the crude coming through the FPS, depending on shipper demand.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Pravin Char

