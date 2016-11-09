Forties diffs largely unchanged, Shell offers cargoes

LONDON (Reuters) - North Sea Forties differentials were steady on Wednesday, after a flurry of offers from Shell met with no buyers and against a backdrop of an excess of unsold cargoes left over from the European maintenance season.

* Shell has Forties floating in at least four vessels in the North Sea including one VLCC, and offered ship-to-ship transfers from two of them but found no takers.

* Refinery runs tend to fall in the month of October as refiners conduct maintenance, but the decline was steeper this year than last, according to industry monitor Euroilstock, which reported a 2.8 percent drop in monthly crude intake last month.

* Mercuria, which earlier this week bought three cargos of Forties for loading later this month in the daily trading window, has booked the VLCC Argenta to load at Hound Point for China, the first December-loading shipment.

* Glencore has booked the Astro Saturn at Hound Point to carry Forties to the Med, via continental Europe next week.

WINDOW SUMMARY

* No deals were done in the daily window.

* OMV bid for one cargo of Forties for loading Dec 2-4 at a discount of 85 cents to dated Brent and a second cargo for loading Dec 3-5 at a discount of 80 cents.

* Shell withdrew an offer for Forties for loading Nov 25-30 via STS at Scapa Flow from the NS Arctic at a discount of $2.05 to cash Jan BFOE, as well as a second offer for loading Dec 1-6 from the same vessel at a discount of $1.85 to cash Jan BFOE.

* Shell withdrew an offer for a cargo of Forties for loading Dec 7-9 via STS at Scapa Flow from the VLCC Front Ariake at a discount of $1.65 to cash Jan BFOE.

* Shell withdrew one offer for a cargo of Forties at a discount of 70 cents to dated Brent for loading Nov 20-22 and a second cargo for loading Nov 22-24 at a discount of 60 cents.