Brent rises; BFOE loadings to fall in Feb
#Commodities
January 3, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 9 months ago

Brent rises; BFOE loadings to fall in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - North Sea Brent and Forties crude differentials rose on Tuesday, supported by demand from Unipec amid indications of a lower supply of key crudes next month.

The rest of the loading programs for benchmark grades in February appeared and showed that supply will decline slightly month on month.

BFOE PROGRAMS

* Loadings of Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk, known as BFOE, will average 943,000 barrels per day (bpd) next month, newly released programs indicated. Initial plans for January showed the quartet loading 1.025 million bpd, which would have been a one-year high.

WINDOW SUMMARY

* Brent: BP sold to Unipec a cargo loading on Jan. 23-25 at dated Brent minus 15 cents, up from Friday’s assessment of dated minus 30 cents.

* Forties: Unipec bid for a cargo loading on Jan. 20-25 at dated Brent parity, up 15 cents from its bid on Friday.

* Ekofisk: Mercuria offered a cargo loading on Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at dated Brent plus 5 cents, lower than the last assessment.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by David Evans

