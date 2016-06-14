FTC loses bid to temporarily stop Chicago hospital merger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction stopping a merger between two Chicago area hospital systems on Tuesday, handing a loss to the Federal Trade Commission which had sought to stop it on antitrust grounds.

Judge Jorge Alonso of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the FTC, which enforces antitrust law, failed to show they could prove to a court that a merger of Advocate Health Care and NorthShore University HealthSystem would lead to higher costs for consumers.

"The court finds that plaintiffs have not met their burden of showing that there is a likelihood that they will succeed on the merits of their antitrust claims. Therefore, the court denies plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction," Alonso wrote in a brief order. His opinion was sealed.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The loss is the latest in string of bad news for the FTC, which works with the Justice Department to assess mergers to ensure they are legal under antitrust law.

Late last year, the agency sued to stop Penn State Hershey Medical Center’s merger with PinnacleHealth System in Pennsylvania and Cabell Huntington Hospital’s acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Virginia.

The FTC failed to win a preliminary injunction in Pennsylvania, and has filed an appeal. The lawsuit to stop the West Virginia deal was suspended because the state is considering legislation to make hospital mergers exempt from federal antitrust law.

That said, the agency won a high-profile fight to stop Sysco Foods from merging with rival US Foods last year and last month blocked Staples from merging with Office Depot.

In the Illinois hospital deal, the FTC had said the merged hospital system, a combination of No. 1 and No. 2 in the area, would control 55 percent of general acute care inpatient services.

"The court’s ruling is disappointing and we will be considering our options," said Debbie Feinstein, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate’s president and chief executive, said he was pleased. "Judge Alonso's decision reaffirmed what we have wholeheartedly believed since day one — this merger is a big win for consumers and for health care in our country as the shift to value takes hold," he said in a statement.