Colony Capital in talks to buy NorthStar Asset Management

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N is in talks to buy commercial real estate manager NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc NSAM.N, the companies said.

Colony Capital is working with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp NRF.N for a “tri-party all-stock” proposal, the companies said in joint statement on Friday.

Bloomberg reported the deal talks earlier in the day.

NorthStar Asset Management, spun off from NorthStar Realty Finance in 2014, had a market value of about $2.25 billion as of Friday close, according to Thomson Reuters data.