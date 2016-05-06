FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colony Capital in talks to buy NorthStar Asset Management
May 6, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Colony Capital in talks to buy NorthStar Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N is in talks to buy commercial real estate manager NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc NSAM.N, the companies said.

Colony Capital is working with NorthStar Realty Finance Corp NRF.N for a “tri-party all-stock” proposal, the companies said in joint statement on Friday.

Bloomberg reported the deal talks earlier in the day.

NorthStar Asset Management, spun off from NorthStar Realty Finance in 2014, had a market value of about $2.25 billion as of Friday close, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

