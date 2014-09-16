FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northwest Bio drug gets first slot under UK early access scheme
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 16, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Northwest Bio drug gets first slot under UK early access scheme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An experimental Northwest Biotherapeutics  drug for brain tumors is the first medicine to have been selected for fast-track designation under a new early access scheme in Britain.

The U.S. firm’s cell therapy DCVax-L has been awarded “promising innovative medicine” status, which is the first step in the scheme that allows access to novel drugs months or even years before they are officially licensed for sale, the department of health said on Tuesday.

The initiative, which has similarities with a U.S. scheme that has speeded the development of so-called “breakthrough” medicines, follows criticism that Britain’s state-run healthcare system is too slow to adopt new treatments.

Doctors will be able to prescribe the new drug once the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the country’s drugs watchdog, signals that its benefits outweigh the risks following an initial scientific assessment.

The new early access program is funded by drug companies.

(This version of the story removes reference to inoperable tumours in first paragraph)

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.