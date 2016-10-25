OSLO Norway is working to fix a "small" leak at a nuclear research reactor in the southern town of Halden, though it expects no environmental damage outside the facility, the Norway's Radiation Protection Authority (NRPA) said on Tuesday.

The leak at the Institutt for Energiteknikk (IFE), located in a mountain cave in the middle of Halden, began on Monday at 1145 GMT but the regulator said it was not alerted until Tuesday.

The crew of the reactor was evacuated after the leak was detected but some staff later returned to assess the cause and extent of the accident, the NRPA said in a statement.

"We will investigate how this (leak) could happen and why we were not warned until the following day," the regulator said.

The reactor is close to the border with Sweden but the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority says it had not detected any radiation as result of the incident and did not expect to do so based on the low levels of radiation in Halden.

The reactor was built in the late 1950s in a mountain cave in Halden, some 120 km south of Oslo.

Norway does not have nuclear power stations but operates two small research reactors that study nuclear safety issues.

Local police were not immediately available for comment. The local firestation told Reuters it had not been involved in dealing with the incident.

(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Stine Jacobsen and Gwladys Fouche; Additional reporting by Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)