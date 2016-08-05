Norway's appeal against mass murderer Breivik set for November

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will appeal against a legal ruling that found the state had violated the human rights of its worst mass murderer, at a hearing scheduled for end-November, a court said on Friday.

Anders Behring Breivik's, a self-styled right-wing militant, killed 77 people in one day in July 2011, eight in a bomb attack in Oslo and 69 in a shooting spree at a youth meeting of the Labour Party on a nearby island.

Oslo's district court ruled on April 20 that the state had denied Breivik his human rights by keeping him in solitary confinement it what it described as a "completely locked world", a ruling that shocked relatives of his victims.

Many Norwegians were taken aback by Breivik's complaints of cold coffee and microwaved meals that he said were "worse than waterboarding".

Four days from Nov. 29 have been scheduled for the hearing, according to the Borgating court of appeal's web page.

Breivik's lawyer Oeystein Storrvik told Reuters he would ask for a later court date, as he had another case scheduled on those days. He said that Breivik did intend to appear at the hearing. In previous court sessions, the killer has given a Nazi-style salute.

The court was not immediately available for comment.