Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo, Norway, April 17, 2012.

OSLO Norway's appeal case against a legal ruling that found the state had violated the human rights of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik will most likely be held in January, a court said on Friday.

Far-right militant Breivik killed 77 people in July 2011 - eight in a bomb attack in Oslo and 69 in a shooting spree at a youth meeting of the Labour Party on a nearby island.

The case was originally scheduled for November, but Breivik's lawyer Oeystein Storrvik said earlier this month he would ask for a later court date, as he had another case scheduled on those days.

Oslo's district court ruled on April 20 that the state had denied Breivik his human rights by keeping him in solitary confinement, a judgement that shocked many in Norway and abroad.

