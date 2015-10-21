Breivik's former lawyer to lead Oslo's diversity policy

Member of the Oslo City Council Geir Lippestad smiles during a presentation of the new council outside the Oslo City Hall October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - The lawyer who defended Norwegian far-right killer Anders Behring Breivik at his trial will lead the city’s diversity and integration policy in the Labour-led city council, it was announced on Wednesday.

Breivik planted a car bomb in central Oslo that killed eight and gunned down 69 Labour Party activists at a summer camp on a nearby island. In court, he said he was trying to protect Norway from Muslim immigration and multiculturalism.

His then lawyer Geir Lippestad, a long-time Labour party activist who became popular in Norway for his openness about the dilemma of defending Breivik, is to take charge of the business portfolio in Oslo’s newly elected council.

He will also be responsible for dealing with the questions of diversity and integration, the head of the city council, Raymond Johansen, told reporters.