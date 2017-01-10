FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mass killer Breivik makes Nazi salute at rights appeal case
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

Mass killer Breivik makes Nazi salute at rights appeal case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKIEN, Norway (Reuters) - Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik made a Nazi salute at the start of a court case on Tuesday at which Norway is trying to overturn a ruling that it has violated his human rights by keeping him isolated since he massacred 77 people in 2011.

Breivik, wearing a black suit and tie, raised his right arm to make the flat-handed Nazi-style salute as he entered the court in a converted gym at the jail where he lives in a three-room cell.

It was similar to the salute he gave at a lower court in March, when the judge ended up agreeing that the Norwegian state had violated a ban on "inhuman and degrading" treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights by keeping him too isolated.

Reporting By Alister Doyle, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.