Norwegian mass killer Breivik makes a Nazi salute in court

SKIEN, Norway (Reuters) - Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik raised his right arm in a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he arrived for the first day of the lawsuit he is bringing against the Norwegian state to change the conditions of his detention.

Breivik argues he is the victim of inhuman treatment. The state says the conditions are lawful. The lawsuit is taking place in the gym hall of Skien prison, where Breivik is being held, in southern Norway.