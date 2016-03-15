FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian mass killer Breivik makes a Nazi salute in court
March 15, 2016 / 7:59 AM / a year ago

Norwegian mass killer Breivik makes a Nazi salute in court

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (C) arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo in this August 24, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKIEN, Norway (Reuters) - Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik raised his right arm in a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he arrived for the first day of the lawsuit he is bringing against the Norwegian state to change the conditions of his detention.

Breivik argues he is the victim of inhuman treatment. The state says the conditions are lawful. The lawsuit is taking place in the gym hall of Skien prison, where Breivik is being held, in southern Norway.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Alister Doyle

