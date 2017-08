Norwegian PM Erna Solberg visits Klobben island during the annual informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers in Saltvik, the Aland Islands, Finland September 27, 2016. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will hold a news conference at 1315 GMT (8:15 a.m. ET) to comment on her efforts to secure a fiscal budget for 2017, the government said on Wednesday.

Solberg's minority right-wing government has so far failed to secure a majority in parliament for its proposed spending plan.