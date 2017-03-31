FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to face more difficult budget priorities in future
March 31, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 5 months ago

Norway to face more difficult budget priorities in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's public finances will face greater pressure in the future as the country's sovereign wealth fund is expected to grow more slowly, the country's center-right government said in a long-term planning document on Friday.

"Investment returns are anticipated to moderate, and the oil price is not expected to return to previous highs. At the same time, an aging population will increase spending on pensions, health, and social services," it said.

"Moving forward, the room for maneuver in the budget will be far less than what we have become accustomed to," it added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

