Asylum seekers may cost Norway an extra 9.5 billion crowns in 2016: report
October 28, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Asylum seekers may cost Norway an extra 9.5 billion crowns in 2016: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A girl carries her suitcase into a temporary reception center at Storskog border station in northern Norway October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway may have to spend an additional 9.5 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) next year on top of its current budget plans as the number of people seeking asylum rises, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Wednesday.

Quoting sources, the newspaper said the extra spending was likely to be financed by both spending cuts and with funds from the international aid budget.

On Tuesday, tabloid Verdens Gang reported that Norway would spend an extra 8 billion crowns in next year’s budget.

Norway raised its forecasts on Monday for how many asylum seekers will arrive this year, saying asylum applications may hit 30,000 to 35,000, up from its Oct. 5 forecast of 20,000 to 25,000. It expects 30,000 arrivals in 2016.

After presenting a 2016 budget in early October, the rightwing minority government will put forward an amendment on Friday to take into account the extra cost of asylum seekers.

The government must negotiate a comprehensive budget deal in parliament with opposition parties.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Hugh Lawson

