Three killed in Norway bus hijacking
November 4, 2013 / 8:09 PM / 4 years ago

Three killed in Norway bus hijacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Three people were stabbed to death by a man who hijacked a long distance bus on a remote mountain road in central Norway on Monday, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to what they thought was a traffic incident between Aardal and Tyin, about 220 kilometers northwest of Oslo. Firefighters, the first to arrive on the scene, detained the man described to be of foreign origin, until police arrived.

The motives of the hijacker, in his 50s, were not immediately clear, police said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik

