Norway central bank seen cutting interest rates next week: Reuters poll
March 11, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Norway central bank seen cutting interest rates next week: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File illustration picture of Norwegian banknotes and coins of different denominations, taken in Trondheim October 31, 2008. REUTERS/SCANPIX Gorm Kallestad

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.50 percent on March 17 and may signal further easing later in the year, the majority of banks and brokerages in a Reuters poll said on Friday.

All 16 economists said the bank would cut its key deposit rate next week, with one economist predicting an even bigger cut to 0.25 percent. Four of the economists who gave long term forecasts saw rates at zero one year from now, while one economist expected rates to go negative.

In December, Norges Bank signaled that a rate cut during the first half of 2016 was likely. Since then the risk of recession has increased as the price of oil, Norway’s main export, has fallen further.

“Since December interest rates and inflation forecasts abroad have fallen, NOK has been a bit weaker, oil price lower, rate spreads higher than expected, and domestic growth has been on the downside”, brokerage DNB Markets said in a note, adding that they also expected the new rate path to indicate another rate cut after summer 2016 and slower increases in 2018.

