3 months ago
Cyber crimes pose threat to Norway's financial stability: report
May 18, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 3 months ago

Cyber crimes pose threat to Norway's financial stability: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Online attacks could pose a threat to the stability of Norway's banking system unless sufficient contingency measures are put in place, the country's central bank said in a report on Thursday.

"The attacks are becoming more advanced and better organized ... contingency arrangements for dealing with such attacks and failures in the financial infrastructure can be crucial," Deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen said in a statement.

The central bank will further ramp up its planning for how to handle emergencies, it added.

Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

