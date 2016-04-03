Norway advertises central bank chief job

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway advertised on Sunday for the job of chief of the central bank.

Current holder Oeystein Olsen, 64, who has held the six-year position since January 2011, has not said whether he will seek a new term.

“Solid knowledge of monetary policy, financial markets and capital management is required,” said the advertisement, published in the Sunday edition of the daily Aftenposten and on the website of the Norwegian state’s job positions.

The head of the central bank also heads the bank’s board and is responsible for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest.

The central bank and the finance ministry were not available for immediate comment.

Deadline for application is April 24. The list of applicants will be made public.