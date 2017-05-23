FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Norway signs deal to help resume salmon exports to China
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 23, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 3 months ago

Norway signs deal to help resume salmon exports to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway moved closer to resuming its exports of farmed salmon to China on Tuesday after the two countries signed an agreement on the topic, Norway's Fisheries Ministry said on Tuesday.

The exports have largely been blocked since the 2010 award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo. A deal had been expected after the two countries late last year resumed full diplomatic relations.

"I have hopes that this agreement will allow the resumption of salmon exports to China," Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said.

Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon, and the deal with China opens a large market to companies such as Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroey, Norway Royal Salmon and Grieg Seafood.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.