Surprise inflation jump dashes Norway rate cut expectations

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian inflation accelerated sharply in July, reducing the chance of an interest rate cut in September and sending the crown currency higher.

Core inflation, a key measure watched by the central bank, picked up to an annual 1.8 percent from 1.4 percent a month earlier, defying expectations for a decline to 1.2 percent due to rising food and fuel prices, Statistics Norway said on Friday.

“Food prices have gone sky-high,” Nordea economist Erik Bruce said. “There certainly won’t be any rate cut after this.”

“The numbers could lead to a significant upward revision of the central bank’s rate path.”

The crown currency firmed to 7.85 against the euro from 7.91 as investors priced out rate cuts.

The central bank had previously said it saw a 50 percent chance it would cut rates at its next meeting in September because of Europe’s extended downturn, low inflation and a domestic economic rough patch.

An unexpected rise in unemployment and slowing growth also supported arguments for a rate cut but manufacturing output, driven by Norway’s vast oil industry, is at a record high and unemployment remains comfortably below 3 percent.

And the onshore economy is still expected to grow by 2.5 percent this year, even as the euro zone stagnates, a big jump given that per capita GDP is already one of the highest in the world at about $100,000.

The bank is targeting inflation at 2.5 percent over the long term but expects it to remain below target throughout its policy horizon.

“This clearly strengthens our conclusion that a rate cut is out of the question in September,” Handelsbanken economist Marius Nyborg Hov said.