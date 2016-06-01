FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway copter crash investigator says fatigue 'seldom maintenance-related'
#World News
June 1, 2016 / 8:19 PM / a year ago

Norway copter crash investigator says fatigue 'seldom maintenance-related'

Helicopter rotorblades are brought away from Turoy outside Bergen, where a helicopter crashed Friday April 29. Torstein Boe/NTB Scanpix/via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Signs of fatigue found on mechanical parts are seldom related to maintenance, a senior official at the Norwegian accident investigation board, which is investigating a fatal North Sea helicopter crash, said on Wednesday.

An Airbus <AIR.PA H225> Super Puma helicopter ferrying passengers from a Norwegian oil platform operated by Statoil went down on April 29, killing all 13 people on board.

Earlier on Wednesday, Accident Investigation Board Norway sent a safety warning to the European Aviation Safety Agency regarding the gear box of the Super Puma helicopter.

"It is very seldom maintenance-related with a fatigue issue," Kaare Halvorsen, director of the aviation department at the board, told Reuters.

Design and production are the responsibility of Airbus Helicopters; maintenance is handled by the operator, CHC Helicopter.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
