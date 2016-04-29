Output at North Sea Gullfaks B platform shut after helicopter crash: Statoil

OSLO (Reuters) - Production at the Statoil-operated (STL.OL) Gullfaks B platform in the North Sea is shut for an undetermined period following a helicopter crash in which 13 platform staff are presumed dead, a senior company official said.

“Production is shut at Gullfaks B so that we can take care of the (platform) staff in the best way possible,” Statoil’s head of development and production in Norway, Arne Sigve Nylund, told a news conference.

He did not say at what rate the platform was producing at when it shut down.

Partners in the field include Austria’s OMV(OMVV.VI) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.