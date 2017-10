OSLO (Reuters) - The wreckage of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter missing off Svalbard, Norway, since October 26 has been located, Norway’s rescue coordination center said on Sunday.

A view shows the Russian-made Mil Mi-8 helicopter, that went missing October 26, 2017 with eight people aboard off the coast of the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, in the settlement of Barentsburg on Svalbard, Norway April 28, 2015. Picture taken April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexey Reznichenko

The wreckage was found offshore at a depth of 209 meters, it said.

Eight Russian men - five crew and three passengers - are assumed dead and the search for them will continue.