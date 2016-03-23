FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drones capture beauty, memories of Norway's Arctic region
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 23, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

Drones capture beauty, memories of Norway's Arctic region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONGYEARBYEN - In the world’s northernmost settlement with more than 1,000 residents a Brazilian filmmaker and photographer is capturing images of the mountains and frozen landscape and providing memories for tourists ... with drones.

    Francisco Mattos, who lives and works in Longyearbyen, said drones are the best way to photograph and film the vastness of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

    “Out here in the Arctic the mountains are too big, everything is too big, you don’t have perspective sometimes if you don’t see it from above,” Mattos explained, adding he works with tourist groups and individuals to give them a record of their experiences.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.