Norway's center-right opposition almost certain to win election: think tank

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s center-right opposition is certain to win an election next month and probably by a landslide, a mathematics modeling think tank, inspired by U.S. statistician Nate Silver, said on Tuesday.

The four center-right parties, led by Erna Solberg’s Conservatives, have a more than 95 percent chance of winning the September 9 election, the Norwegian Computing Center said, leaving Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg’s Labour-led government with a less than 5 percent chance.

Established in 1952, the think tank has become one of Norway’s most respected research institutions and used past election results and current polling data for its modeling.

Opinion polls have put the center-right on top, although a recent rally by Labour has made the race tighter in Norway, home to western Europe’s biggest petroleum sector and the $750 billion oil fund, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund.