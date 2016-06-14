FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria, Iraq conflicts won't be solved by military alone, Iran says
June 14, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Syria, Iraq conflicts won't be solved by military alone, Iran says

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Riga, Latvia, June 2, 2016.Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The ongoing conflicts in Syria and Iraq can't be resolved through military means alone, Iran's foreign minister told a news conference in Norway on Tuesday.

"I think we need to agree that there is no military solutions in any of these cases (Iraq or Syria) although there might be a military component. Even for defeating extremists you need more than a military strategy," Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Zarif is attending a conflict-resolution seminar in Norway.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
