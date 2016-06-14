Syria, Iraq conflicts won't be solved by military alone, Iran says

OSLO (Reuters) - The ongoing conflicts in Syria and Iraq can't be resolved through military means alone, Iran's foreign minister told a news conference in Norway on Tuesday.

"I think we need to agree that there is no military solutions in any of these cases (Iraq or Syria) although there might be a military component. Even for defeating extremists you need more than a military strategy," Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Zarif is attending a conflict-resolution seminar in Norway.