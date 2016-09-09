Facebook reverses decision on 'Napalm girl' photo after public criticism

The front cover of Norway's largest newspaper by circulation, Aftenposten, is seen at a news stand in Oslo, Norway September 9, 2016. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) reversed its decision to remove Nick Ut's famous "napalm girl" photo from the Vietnam War after an attack from the Norwegian prime minister, who said the photo "shaped world history."

Facebook initially said the picture, which depicts a nine-year-old naked girl running from a napalm attack, violated its community standards against nudity. "In this case, we recognize the history and global importance of this image in documenting a particular moment in time," the company said in a statement.