FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire in Norwegian road tunnel sends 55 to hospital
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 5, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 4 years

Fire in Norwegian road tunnel sends 55 to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency medical staff personnel are pictured outside a tunnel in Gudvangen, western Norway, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Arne Veum/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - More than 50 people were sent to hospital after a truck caught fire in a tunnel in western Norway on Monday, police said.

The 11.4-km (7-mile) Gudvanga tunnel, Norway’s second longest, carries traffic close to the Naeroey fjord, considered one of its most beautiful and a draw for tourists from around the world during the summer season.

“Fifty-five people have been taken to hospital for checks. That’s every single person that’s been evacuated,” police spokesman Joern Lasse Refsnes said. The cause of the fire was as yet unknown, he added.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.