FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian fined for false promise on contract killing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
January 14, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Norwegian fined for false promise on contract killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A 21-year-old Norwegian man was fined 10,000 crowns ($1,300) for fraud because he accepted a contract killing job without intending to carry it out, police told Reuters on Wednesday.

The man agreed to take cash to kill a 17-year-old youth, but authorities could not prove any intent to complete the task, so he could only be charged with defrauding his client, police said, confirming a report in local newspaper Varden.

The man accepted the charge and paid the fine, police added.

Another 21-year-old, who ordered the killing, was sentenced to two years in prison but most of the sentence was suspended after he confessed, saying the teenager he wanted killed had rejected his romantic advances.

He claims to have paid 60,000 crowns for the job but the other man said he received only 40,000 crowns, Varden said.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.