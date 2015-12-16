Norway appoints immigration minister in cabinet shuffle

Norway's Finance Minister Siv Jensen presents a parliamentary report on the Norwegian Pension fund (Oil fund) in Oslo April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg reshuffled her cabinet on Wednesday, creating a new ministerial post for immigration as the minority right-wing government faces growing pressure to tighten controls on asylum seekers.

Solberg’s Conservative Party rules in a coalition with the anti-immigration Progress Party of Finance Minister Siv Jensen, who will remain in her current position.

The new immigration post will be filled by the Progress Party’s Sylvi Listhaug, previously the agriculture minister.

Some 35,000 asylum seekers arrived in Norway in 2015, a record for the Nordic nation of 5.2 million people.

Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien of the Progress Party, who oversees western Europe’s largest production of oil and gas, will also keep his job.

Solberg’s cabinet lineup has been unchanged since she came to power in October 2013, an unusually long period of stability.