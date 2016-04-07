FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway says may order submarines from French or German firms
April 7, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Norway says may order submarines from French or German firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway may order new submarines for its navy from France’s Direction des Constructions Navales Services or Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the Norwegian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“France and Germany are amongst the largest nations in Europe. A submarine cooperation with one of these nations will secure that Norway acquires the submarines we need,” the ministry said.

“This process is near its conclusion, and a recommendation is planned to be presented to the Norwegian government during 2016. Pending governmental decision, a formal procurement program will be presented to the Norwegian Parliament for approval,” it added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

