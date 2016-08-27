FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ENI shuts production, evacuates staff from Arctic oil platform due to power loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 27, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

ENI shuts production, evacuates staff from Arctic oil platform due to power loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil firm ENi had to shut down production late on Friday at its Goliat platform in the Barents Sea off Norway and partially evacuate staff from the facility due to a power loss, the firm said on Saturday.

"The Goliat FPSO lost all power from shore ... and the production was stopped. In accordance with standard procedure, the decision was made to send non-essential personnel to shore," ENI said in a statement.

"When the power returned a few hours later, the evacuation was stopped, and the situation normalized," it added.

ENI is the operator of Goliat with 65 percent, while Norway's Statoil has the remaining stake in the Arctic field, which started producing earlier this year after several delays.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.