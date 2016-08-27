ENI shuts production, evacuates staff from Arctic oil platform due to power loss

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil firm ENi had to shut down production late on Friday at its Goliat platform in the Barents Sea off Norway and partially evacuate staff from the facility due to a power loss, the firm said on Saturday.

"The Goliat FPSO lost all power from shore ... and the production was stopped. In accordance with standard procedure, the decision was made to send non-essential personnel to shore," ENI said in a statement.

"When the power returned a few hours later, the evacuation was stopped, and the situation normalized," it added.

ENI is the operator of Goliat with 65 percent, while Norway's Statoil has the remaining stake in the Arctic field, which started producing earlier this year after several delays.