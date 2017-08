OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Oil Minister Tord Lien will step down on Tuesday and be replaced by Terje Soeviknes, news agency NTB reported on Sunday.

Justice Minister Anders Anundsen will also resign, and will be replaced by Per-Willy Amundsen, NTB said.

All four are members of the right-wing Progress Party.

Norway's minority coalition government consists of the Conservative Party and the smaller Progress Party.