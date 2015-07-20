Edison Norge drills dry well in North Sea off Norway-partner

OSLO (Reuters) - Edison Norge, a part of French EDF Group, drilled a dry well in the Haribo prospect, southwest of the Valhall field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, a partner in the license, Noreco, said on Monday.

“The Haribo exploration well has been drilled to total depth without encountering hydrocarbons. The well will now be plugged and abandoned,” it said in a statement.

Edison Norge has 25 percent in the license and Noreco owns 20 percent. The other partners include Concedo with 20 percent, Lime Petroleum Norway with 15 per cent, North Energy with 15 percent and Skagen 44 with 5 percent.