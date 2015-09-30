Lundin Petroleum finds more oil at Alta Arctic discovery

OSLO (Reuters) - Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum has found oil while drilling two appraisal wells at its Alta discovery in the Arctic, the company and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The firm did not revise its resource estimate for the find, originally seen to contain between 125 and 400 million barrels of oil equivalent, but said it will drill more on the site next year.

The other partners in the find are Japan’s Idemitsu and DEA Norway.