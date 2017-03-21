FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Statoil confirms Sverdrup oilfield cost estimate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 21, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 5 months ago

Statoil confirms Sverdrup oilfield cost estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Statoil is seen during a company results presentation in London February 6, 2015.Toby Melville/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Statoil confirmed on Tuesday its cost estimate for developing Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest North Sea discovery in decades, and announced contract awards for the second and final construction phase.

The overall field development investment is now seen at 137 billion-152 billion Norwegian crowns ($16.2 billion-$18 billion), in line with a Feb. 7 forecast and down from a previous range of 140 billion to 170 billion seen in August.

At an earlier stage Statoil had said it could cost up to 220 billion crowns to develop the field, which is expected to have peak production of 660,000 barrels of oil per day.

Germany's Siemens and Norwegian engineering firms Kvaerner and Aker Solutions won contracts for the second phase on Tuesday, although a formal investment decision will not be made until the second half of 2018, Statoil said.

Statoil's partners in the field are Lundin Petroleum, A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Aker BP.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.