Oil and gas production at five Norwegian fields to shut if wage talks fail
June 29, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Oil and gas production at five Norwegian fields to shut if wage talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil and gas production at five Norwegian oil and gas fields will shut if oil workers and employers fail to agree a wage deal by July 2, The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), representing the oil firms, said on Wednesday.

The fields that would be impacted are operated by ExxonMobil, Engie and BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall.

Workers on three Statoil-operated fields also plan to strike unless a deal is agreed, but NOG said these would not have to shut in the initial phase of a conflict.

A final round of mandatory talks will be hosted by a state mediator on June 30 and July 1 in an effort to avoid disruption that could start the following day.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

