FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway oil workers reach preliminary wage deal, say negotiators
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 22, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

Norway oil workers reach preliminary wage deal, say negotiators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Norwegian energy firms and oil services workers reached a preliminary wage deal on Saturday, raising hopes the sides could avoid another strike after labor action in July hamstrung the world’s eighth-largest oil exporter.

The sides agreed on a 4.5 percent wage increase plus an rise in various supplements, subject to a ballot by the 5,800 employees covered under a collective agreement, negotiators said in separate statements.

“Negotiations have yielded a new proposal for next year’s wage agreement ... and a ballot to members will be sent out at the beginning of next week,” said the Industri Energi trade union in a statement.

Oil services workers threatened to strike sometime in October after wage talks broke down in August and the sides were expected to go into forced mediation in early October.

Offshore production workers shut around 13 percent of Norway’s oil output in a 16-day strike in July, and only returned to work after the government broke up the strike when companies threatened a full lock out.

Services workers, who were not part of that strike, said they were also ready to shut down part of the sector if their wages were not improved.

Norwegian oil workers are the best paid in the world, earning $180,000 on average, but continue to demand a bigger share of Norway’s economic success amid Europe’s economic slowdown.

The Norwegian economy grew by an annual 5 percent in the second quarter, the fastest in Europe.

Unemployment is 3 percent, the country has no debt and no budget deficit, and record oil investments are expected to keep growth high for years to come.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.