FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway oil drillers may strike Sunday, no output impact
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 31, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Norway oil drillers may strike Sunday, no output impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil drilling workers may be heading for a strike on drilling installations operated by KCA Deutag on two fields in the North Sea on Sunday, but production will not be affected, a union leader said on Friday.

The 159 Norwegian oil workers await a labor court ruling on Friday, after the oil industry association (the OLF) challenged the move to strike as illegal.

The two installations - The Exxon-operated XON.M Ringhorne and Statoil-operated (STL.OL) Kvitebjoern fields - were not part of an earlier oil workers strike that ended in July, and a strike would only affect drilling operations and not production.

“If the strike is found to be legal, then we proceed directly to the state mediators. If we cannot agree, then a strike is likely to happen,” said Frode Alfheim, deputy leader at Industri Energi.

If the strike is legal, negotiations will go to the state mediators where the unions and the oil industry have until midnight Saturday to agree before a move to strike.

In July, a strike among Norway’s oil production workers lasted 16 days and stopped 13 percent of Norway’s oil production, only to be forcibly stopped by the government to protect Norway’s reputation as a stable exporter. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.